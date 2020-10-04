Construction of underpass in record time praised

Islamabad : The residents of sectors G-7 and G-8 on Saturday highly praised the construction of Underpass on Faisal Avenue in a record period of one year despite COVID-19 pandemic connecting the two sectors.

The newly constructed underpass will not only improve the flow of traffic, but will also provide the best access to the residents of Sector G-7 and G-8.Ahmed Ali, a resident of G-7 said that this was a big problem for the residents of both sectors as there was only option to take U-turn from the Zero Point Interchange to reach G-8 or G-7 Sector.

He said that people should praise the efforts of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan for facilitating thousands of commuters.

Another resident Tanveer Khan said that with opening of this underpass, Islamabad Expressway became signal free from Koral Chowk up to Margalla Road.

He said that the underpass not only facilitate residents of G-7 ad G-8 sectors but also provide swift access to other sectors on eastern and western sides of the Faisal Avenue.

According to CDA, the Faisal Avenue underpass was approved in 2015 but it has not been shown seriousness in implementing this important public welfare projects, including development projects.