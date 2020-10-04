Case against ex-LDA DG adjourned

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
An accountability court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of the assets beyond means case against former LDA Director General Ahad Khan Cheema by October 7.
According to the NAB, it had traced 22 properties, out of which 20 are in the name of Ahad Cheema, and two are registered in the name of his family members. NAB had arrested Cheema in Ashiana Housing scam.—Correspondent