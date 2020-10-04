Cop injured while resisting mugging bid

A police inspector was shot and wounded for putting up resistance during a robbery bid on Hawkesbay Road on Saturday.

According to the Site B Section police, 57-year-old Idrees, son of Allah Bukhsh, who is a reader to the DIGP Traffic, was taken to the Civil Hospital where his condition was stated to be out of danger.

SHO Zawar Hussain said the cop got injured when two suspects riding on a motorcycle intercepted his car and attempted to loot him. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.