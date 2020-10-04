University approves three new depts

LAHORE : The Academic Council of the University of Home Economics (UHE) has approved three new departments, issuance of transcripts to 2018 batch students and merit formulation policy for all Admissions.

UHE Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen chaired the second meeting of Academic Council of the university which approved admission and merit policy for the students while merit calculating policy for new BS Programmes (session 2020-24) was also approved.

The academic council approved creation of three new academic departments - Sociology, Hospitality & Tourism Management and Interior Design while admissions in BS degree in these programmes are already open.

A policy regarding admissions, annual examinations and results on predictive performance for students admitted in six year BS programme under affiliation of Punjab University was also tabled before the Academic Council. Addressing the concerns of the students and deliberation with the Punjab University, HED instructions, it has been decided that UHE would issue transcripts on predictive results to all the students on the pattern of BISE Lahore. The academic council endorsed the result calculation formula and issuance of transcript to all the students of Part 1, 6 year programmes on BISE pattern. Still the students may appear in the already planned examination in OctoberThe approval of teaching translation of Holy Quran in BS programme was also made in the meeting.