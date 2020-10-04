Adnan, Haider script Hawks United victory

KARACHI: Mohammad Adnan played an unbeaten 66-run knock while Haider picked four wickets to help Hawks United beat Royal Kings by 80 runs in the second Corporate Colour-Kit T20 League here at the Arabian Sea Country Club Ground.

Hawks United batted first and put on board 225-5 in 20 overs, thanks to Adnan, Talha (45 runs) and Hamza (34 runs). Tehmoor picked three wickets. Royal Kings were bundled out for 145 runs in 18.1 overs as Haider got four for 31.