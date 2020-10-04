close
Sun Oct 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
PPI
October 4, 2020

Adnan, Haider script Hawks United victory

Sports

P
PPI
October 4, 2020

KARACHI: Mohammad Adnan played an unbeaten 66-run knock while Haider picked four wickets to help Hawks United beat Royal Kings by 80 runs in the second Corporate Colour-Kit T20 League here at the Arabian Sea Country Club Ground.

Hawks United batted first and put on board 225-5 in 20 overs, thanks to Adnan, Talha (45 runs) and Hamza (34 runs). Tehmoor picked three wickets. Royal Kings were bundled out for 145 runs in 18.1 overs as Haider got four for 31.

Latest News

More From Sports