close
Sun Oct 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2020

Masha United to leave for Karachi today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2020

LAHORE: A 22-member Masha United team will leave for Karachi on Sunday (today) to participate in the final round of PFF "B" Division Football League.

According to Chief Executive, Masha United, Rai Intikhab Ali, the final round will be played from October 7 to 24.

Masha United will play against Pakistan Police on October 7, PACA on 11, Karachi United on 15, and Gwadar Port Authority on 19.

Latest News

More From Sports