Shadab leads Northern to 35-run win over Central Punjab

LAHORE: Northern downed Central Punjab by 35 runs in their National T20 Cup encounter at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 156 runs, Central Punjab lost their prolific opener Kamran Akmal for one run off six balls, bowled by pacer Haris Rauf.

Batsmen Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique scored 36 (33) and 20 (12) to provide a solid foundation for Central Punjab before fast-bowler Musa Khan removed both batsmen.

All-rounder Shadab Khan removed Rizwan Hussain and Saad Nasim after both batsmen had scored 14 runs each. A succession of wickets followed as Central Punjabâ€™s innings was wrapped up for 120 in 18.1 overs.

Northernâ€™s fast-bowlers Musa Khan and Haris picked up three wickets each, giving away 23 and 26, respectively.

Earlier, Central Punjab won the toss and elected to field first. Openers Zeeshan Malik and Ali Imran scored 20 (30) and 15 (19), respectively.

Haider Ali was dismissed by leg-spinner Usman Qadir for just three runs off six balls. Shadab and Umar Amin scored 30 off 17 balls and 21 off 14 balls, respectively.

Middle-order batsman Asif Ali followed suit with a cameo of 24 runs off 11 balls before falling to bowler Ehsan Adil. Wicketkeeper Rohail Nazir played a blistering knock of 21 off just 8 balls to propel his side to 155 for the loss of eight wickets.

Shadab was named the player of the match.