Five-member Zimbabwe delegation arriving on October 10

LAHORE: A five-member delegation of Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) will arrive in Pakistan on October 10 to evaluate the arrangements made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the limited-overs series between the two countryâ€™s teams.

The delegation will visit the bio-secure centres at Rawalpindi and Multan and assess the security arrangement Pakistan intends to put into place for the series.

According to sources, the delegation will mainly consist of medical experts who will review the bio-secure bubble and SOPs put in place for the series. The delegation will be briefed by the medical panel of PCB at both venues.

The delegation will also discuss with the PCB officials Pakistanâ€™s proposed tour to Zimbabwe in April next year.

The Zimbabwe team is scheduled to reach Pakistan on October 20. The three-match one-day International (ODI) series, which is part of the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, will be played between October 30 and November 3 in Multan. The Twenty20 International (T20I) matches are scheduled for November 7, 8 and 10 in Rawalpindi.