Sun Oct 04, 2020
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2020

Khizra Club beat Ravi Park Gymkhana

Sports

Our Correspondent
October 4, 2020

LAHORE: Khizra Club defeated Ravi Park Gymkhana Cricket Club by 89 runs in a match of Yasin Akhter T20 Cricket Tournament at LCCA Ground here on Saturday.

Ibrar Khan, who picked four wickets, was named the man of the match.

Scores: Khizra Club 181/5 in 20 overs. Zain bin Farooq 40, Umer Eman 38 not out, Adnan Rasool 30, Gulfam 2/29.

