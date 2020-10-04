Khizra Club beat Ravi Park Gymkhana

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Khizra Club defeated Ravi Park Gymkhana Cricket Club by 89 runs in a match of Yasin Akhter T20 Cricket Tournament at LCCA Ground here on Saturday.
Ibrar Khan, who picked four wickets, was named the man of the match.
Scores: Khizra Club 181/5 in 20 overs. Zain bin Farooq 40, Umer Eman 38 not out, Adnan Rasool 30, Gulfam 2/29.