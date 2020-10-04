Paragon Club in Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket 2nd round

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Paragon Club marched into the 2nd round of 36th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Dharampura Club by 3 wickets in exciting match at LCCA ground on Friday.
Scores: Dharampura Club 126/8 in 20 overs. Mawaz Bin Zafar 59, Maaz Timia 17. M Ali 2/20. Paragon Club 127/7 in 19.4 overs. Uzair Ashraf 56, Ali Zaryab Asif 22. Shahzaib 3/11.