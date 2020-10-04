close
Sun Oct 04, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2020

Paragon Club in Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket 2nd round

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2020

LAHORE: Paragon Club marched into the 2nd round of 36th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Dharampura Club by 3 wickets in exciting match at LCCA ground on Friday.

Scores: Dharampura Club 126/8 in 20 overs. Mawaz Bin Zafar 59, Maaz Timia 17. M Ali 2/20. Paragon Club 127/7 in 19.4 overs. Uzair Ashraf 56, Ali Zaryab Asif 22. Shahzaib 3/11.

