Masha United to leave for Karachi today

LAHORE: A 22-member Masha United team will leave for Karachi on Sunday (today) to participate in the final round of PFF "B" Division Football League.

According to Chief Executive, Masha United, Rai Intikhab Ali, the final round will be played from October 7 to 24.

He said that Masha United qualified for final round after beating Pakistan Railway by 2-0 goals and Hazara Cool Company Quetta by 2-0 in the qualifying round.

Masha United will play against Pakistan Police on October 7, PACA on 11, Karachi United on 15, and Gwadar Port Authority on 19.