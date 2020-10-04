Tiger Jet favourite at Lahore Race Club

LAHORE: Seven races, all of them Fantastic Plates, are scheduled for the 5th winter meeting at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday (today).

From among these seven, first three and the seventh races are of a miles run while the rest of them are of 1100 metres distance.

In the first maiden race of class VII and division V, there are seven entries but Days Gone is favourite while Mehrban and Piyari Guria are expected to take the places. Entries are completed by Dil Jan, Agar Maga, Lucky Is Me and Shining Armour.

The class VII and division V second race of the day is focused on Zoag-e-Yaqeen which is favourite and Zahid Love and Golden Apple are likely to take places. Others in the run are Babar The Great, Azm-e-Nau, Asad Choice, Smiling Again, Stella, Finisher, Jhoom Sayen, Agtolgali, Safdar Princess, Ask Me, Princess Arab and Tell Me.

The third race which is of class VII and division IV might see Sure Trust winning with Bright Gold and Chan Punjabi settling for places. The field of 17 is completed by Neeli The Great, Eden Rock, New Rebel, Kali Aandhi, Jee Aya Nu, Bright Bomber, Bindya Love, Lala Rukh, Jeetu Baba, Shawaz-e-Princess, Sky Dancer, Golden Pound, Big Foot and Red Boy.

The fourth race which carries the real competition has nine entries. The favourite for this class VI and division II, III and IV race is Tiger Jet. Salam-e-Dera and JF Thunder are its closest challenger while others in the run are Princess Anabia, Sparking, Sea Horse, Gondal Prince, Zandora and Final Call.

The fifth race of the day is of class VII and division I with eyes for win on Anibal. Legacy and Galantic Song might be second and third. The lineup includes Lorenzo, Madhuri Dixit, Welldone Pakistan, Slightly Different, Shah Khobana, Barbarian's Charge, Dazzling and Jan-e-Fida.

The sixth race is of class VII and division II and in the entries of 12, Prince of Arab is believed to be better than the rest. It might face stiff challenge from Qalandra and Missing My Love which are expected for places. The field is completed by Wind Talker, Collector, Manthaar, Malika Princess, Saiam-e-Lahore, Four Chaar Hai, Parwaz-e-Hassan, Prince of Arab, One Four Seven and Banaras Prin.

Chotta Dera is favourite for the seventh and final race of the day. In this class VII and division III race, places could go to Wahab Choice and Buzkushi. The others in the race are Khan Jee, Rang-e-Hina, Lily and Lahori Sayeen.