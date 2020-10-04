KP, Central Punjab win matches in Second XI National T20 Cup

LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab won their matches on Saturday in the ongoing Second XI National T20 Cup at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.

An unbeaten 145-run opening partnership between Israrulllah and Musadiq Ahmed secured a ten-wicket win for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their match against Southern Punjab.

Israrulllah (71 off 48) and Musadiq (62 off 51 balls) helped their team to chase down the target in 16.2 overs. Israr’s 70-minute stay at the wicket included eight fours and three sixes, while Musadiq struck seven fours and two sixes.

Earlier, after being put to bat, Southern Punjab managed to score 140 for eight in 20 overs. Salman Ali Agha coming to bat at number four was the only batsman for the side to enter into double figures. His 57-ball 88 runs innings included nine fours and five sixes.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi took three wickets for 10 in three overs.

In the second match, Balochistan’s Akhtar Shah took four wickets but Central Punjab clinched a 17-run win.

Batting first, Central Punjab scored 142-7. They lost four wickets for 65 runs. Raza Ali Dar and Mohammad Saad scored 47 runs together for the fifth wicket. Raza top-scored with a 23-ball 39, hitting three fours and two sixes. Saad struck 36 from 40 balls which included two fours and a six.

Balochistan’s fast bowlers Akhtar Shah and Najeebullah Achakzai grabbed four and two wickets, respectively.

Balochistan continued to lose wickets at regular intervals and managed only 125 for the loss of nine wickets.

Ayaz Tasawar top-scored with a 28-ball 48, laced with five fours and two sixes. The other notable score came from Abdul Nasir who contributed a quick fire 24 from 16 balls, smashing two fours and a six.

For Central Punjab, Bilawal Iqbal, Kamran Ali, Mohammad Ali and Waqas Maqsood took two wickets apiece.

On Sunday (today), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will play Sindh in the first match and Central Punjab will take on Southern Punjab in the second match.