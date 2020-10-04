close
Sun Oct 04, 2020
AFP
October 4, 2020

Ben Stokes set to join Royals

Sports

AFP
October 4, 2020

DUBAI: England all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to join his Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals after missing the first two weeks of the Twenty20 tournament, the team said on Saturday.

Royals tweeted a picture of their star player on a flight after asking a question, “How long does it take from Christchurch to UAE (United Arab Emirates)?”

Captain Steve Smith was happy to hear of Stokes’ arrival at Royals, where he will join countrymen Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Tom Curran.

“Ben (Stokes) is a quality player, adds to our squad once he arrives,” Smith said during the toss for Saturday’s IPL match with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

New Zealand-born Stokes was in Christchurch with his ailing father, who has been battling cancer, and pulled out of the Pakistan Test series in August.

