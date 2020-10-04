Aqeel to take on Muzammil in final

ISLAMABAD: Top seed Aqeel Khan and No 2 seed Muzammil Murtaza checked into the final of the PTF-ITA Islamabad Super Cup 2020 following straight-set semi-final wins at the PTF Tennis Complex on Saturday.

Aqeel had to gather all his energy in the first set before overpowering Ahmed Chaudhary 7-6(4), 6-0 while Muzammil registered a dominant 6-4, 6-2 win against Mohammad Abid.

Both Aqeel and Ahmed started off in aggressive fashion. They held their serves and took the first set to a tiebreaker. Ahmed had his chances but missed a couple of cross-court shots to lose a close first set.

That left Ahmed totally disheartened. He was erratic in the second set and surrendered it without even getting on the board.

The second semi-final was a cakewalk for Muzammil, who was seen playing some exciting tennis. His backhand down the line shots were a treat to watch.

Hamid Israr and Mohammad Huzaifa Khan will contest the Under-18 singles final. Hamid beat Sami Zeb Khan 6-3, 6-4 and Huzaifa defeated Zalan Khan 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 in the semi-finals.