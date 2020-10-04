Domestic players told not to talk to media without permission

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has told players taking part in the domestic matches not to make any statement at any platform other than the official press conferenceres.

Under the new rules, the domestic players need permission from the board before any interaction on conventional or social media.

“The official press conferences by PCB are the sources for the players to share their views with the cricket fans,” said the PCB in a statement.

It said that the approval of PCB’s Director of High Performance Centre, team manager or media manager would be required before giving interviews or writing columns for local or international media.

The PCB has also warned the players that they should be careful about their limits while interacting with media.

“Criticizing ICC/PCB’s policies, its officials and sponsors, retired international cricketers and previous board management is complete banned,” said the PCB.

The players have also been barred from running their own social media platforms such as YouTube. Their appearance on TV as guests or experts is also subject to the approval of PCB.