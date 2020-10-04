Pope in first trip outside Rome

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ASSISI, Italy: Pope Francis makes his first trip on Saturday since the Vatican’s coronavirus lockdown, though it will be a solitary affair for the crowd-loving Argentine who has had to learn how to be close to the faithful from a distance.
Francis will journey to Assisi, the birthplace of his namesake saint, where he will sign his new encyclical – a document laying out the pope’s views on key issues – called “Fratelli tutti”, on the importance of fraternity, particularly in these Covid-19 times.