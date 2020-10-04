Five police officers suspended

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: Five senior police officers have been suspended over their handling of an investigation into the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman that has sparked outrage across India and triggered days of protests.
The seriously injured teenager from the disadvantaged Dalit caste was found in mid-September outside her village in northern India’s Uttar Pradesh state and died this week in a New Delhi hospital. The police have arrested four high-caste men on charges of gang-rape and murder.
But the police have faced criticism for cremating the woman’s body in the middle of the night – reportedly with the help of some petrol – against the wishes of her family and religious custom. A senior policeman on Thursday sparked further outrage after claiming that a forensic report and an autopsy had shown that the woman had not been raped.