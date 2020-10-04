Tanzania election body

close
Sun Oct 04, 2020
October 4, 2020

AFP
October 4, 2020

DAR ES SALAAM: Tanzania’s polls commission on Friday announced it was suspending the campaign of opposition leader Tundu Lissu for seven days over “seditious language”, as the race heats up ahead of general elections this month.

Lissu, who recently returned from three years in Belgium recovering from a 2017 assassination attempt in which he was shot 16 times, is the main challenger to President John Magufuli and has been drawing massive crowds to his rallies.

The election body said in a statement that its ethics committee had found Lissu had made seditious statements and spread lies while campaigning, after he accused Magufuli of planning to rig the election.

