Pope in first trip outside Rome

ASSISI, Italy: Pope Francis makes his first trip on Saturday since the Vatican’s coronavirus lockdown, though it will be a solitary affair for the crowd-loving Argentine who has had to learn how to be close to the faithful from a distance.

Francis will journey to Assisi, the birthplace of his namesake saint, where he will sign his new encyclical – a document laying out the pope’s views on key issues – called “Fratelli tutti”, on the importance of fraternity, particularly in these Covid-19 times.