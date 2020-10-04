Storms lash southern France, Italy

ROME: One person died and authorities listed some 20 as missing on Saturday after heavy storms lashed southern France and northern Italy with hundreds of aid workers deployed to villages cut off by the deluge.

Italian civil protection officials said a 53-year-old volunteer firefighter died in the Aosta Valley as severe flooding hit the country’s northwest after torrential rain overnight.

Regional authorities said 11 people were missing in the Piedmont region, where several villages were cut off after the downpour rendered roads impassable. They said the situation was “extremely critical.”