51 more separatist fighters killed in Karabakh

YEREVAN: Armenia said on Saturday that 51 more separatist soldiers had died in clashes with Azerbaijani forces in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region as fighting over the disputed territory entered a seventh day.

The government published a list with the names of the 51 dead servicemen on its website, hours after the leader of the separatist region, Arayik Harutyunyan, said a “final battle” was under way with Azerbaijani forces and that he was joining the fighting on the Karabakh frontline.Meanwhile, Iran warned on Saturday against any “intrusion” by Armenian and Azerbaijani forces fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region after mortar fire hit Iranian villages along the border.”Any intrusion upon our country’s territory by either side of the conflict is intolerable (and) we seriously warn all sides to take the necessary precautions in this regard,” foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement.

He called for an end to the fighting between the two countries and said Iran stood ready to facilitate talks.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have for decades been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnically Armenian region of Azerbaijan which broke away from Baku in a 1990s war that claimed the lives of some 30,000 people.

Both sides have defied international calls for a ceasefire and accused the other of starting the new flare-up that began last Sunday and has seen the heaviest fighting since a 1994 ceasefire.

Iran does not border directly with Nagorno-Karabakh, but it does border adjacent Armenian-held areas of Azerbaijan which have seen fighting over the past week.

Several mortar rounds have hit Iranian villages since Monday, according to state news agency IRNA.

On Wednesday, a six-year-old child was wounded when five mortar rounds hit the village of Parviz Khanlu in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province.

According to IRNA, “a large number” of those living along the border in Ardebil province “watch the firefight between Azeris and Armenians every day”. Ardebil’s deputy governor Behrouz Nedayi has called on citizens to stay away from the conflict zone “given the intensity of the fighting.” Russia, the United States and France – whose leaders co-chair a mediation group that has failed to bring about a political resolution to the conflict – called on the warring sides this week to immediately agree a ceasefire.

Armenia said on Friday it was “ready to engage” with mediators but Azerbaijan – which considers Karabakh under Armenian occupation – has said Armenian forces must fully withdraw before a ceasefire can be brokered.

Karabakh’s declaration of independence from Azerbaijan amid the collapse of the Soviet Union sparked a war in the early 1990s that claimed 30,000 lives.

Talks to resolve the conflict have made little progress since a 1994 ceasefire agreement. The breakaway province is not recognised as independent by any country – including Armenia – and Karabakh’s foreign ministry said Saturday that only receiving official status from world leaders could resolve the military flare-up.

International recognition, it said, would “ensure the right to life and peaceful development” of its residents and “is the only way towards peace and security in the region.” The fighting has threatened to balloon into a regional conflict drawing in powerful players Russia and Turkey. Armenia is in a military alliance of former Soviet countries that is led by Moscow, which maintains a military base there, while Nato member Turkey has signalled its full support for Azerbaijan’s military operations.

Yerevan claimed earlier this week that a Turkish F-16 fighter jet shot down one of its own warplanes and accused Turkey of dispatching mercenary fighters from Syria and Libya to the conflict – an allegation confirmed and denounced by Russia and France. A British-based monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, reported at least 28 Syrian rebel fighters had been killed in clashes, claiming there were more than 850 such combatants.