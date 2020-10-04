Necessary initiative

The Salman Sufi Foundation, which has worked on various projects intending to benefit the public, and especially women, has launched its first public toilet meant for both men and women at the Lea Market in Karachi and is launching its second such initiative in Lahore today. The portable toilet consists of six cubicles, three for men and three for women, with cleaning after each use as part of the plan. The scheme is aimed at providing women in particular access to public toilets when outdoors. Many women have said they are restricted in their activities because there are no toilets that they can safely use in public settings. Certainly, public toilets are a problem for most people in the country, notably women and children, who cannot use any space in which to safely utilize washroom facilities. According to the WHO, 43 percent of Pakistan’s population has no access to toilets, and the World Bank states in a report that only 48 percent have safe sanitation, which allows them to safely get rid of wastewater. This is an alarming figure. According to the UN, globally 4.2 billion people have no access to safe sanitation. This results in millions of deaths and a huge burden of disease. The UN holds that providing toilets to people is not only a sanitary requirement but also one that is fundamental to human rights and dignity.

In addition to the fact that some people still lack toilets, there is also the issue of public facilities especially for women. These are rarely available even in major cities, causing considerable hardship in some situations. The lack of toilets at schools meanwhile holds back girls from acquiring an education and from meeting their basic needs. An associated problem is the entry of faecal material in drinking water which is responsible for millions of cases of stomach disease and gastroenteritis. For example, in Lahore effluent from sanitation systems is discharged into the environment or into non-functional sewerage systems.

A scheme which allows clean, safe toilets to be available to the public, at spread out corners in every city would be an excellent start towards solving this problem. It is a good omen that someone has chosen to speak out about the problem and address it directly without holding back any words. Public toilets in general are not a glamorous project, but they are an exceedingly important one. They are required by everyone who goes out to work, shop or for other occupations. On this basis, we must hope that the scheme Salman Sufi has now launched proves to be a success and can spread to other parts of the country. We also need to make sure the toilet facilities are well maintained and do not go into ruins over the years as has happened at some other places. A long-term financial project needs to be set out to ensure this and make it possible for people of all gender orientations to use safe toilets everywhere they go. For this, it is important for governments and even corporations to help such initiatives so that more people can enter the modern world where at least sanitation issues are dealt with in dignity.