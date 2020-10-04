Strange directive

The orders given by Pemra, barring media channels from discussing the motorway gang-rape case, is curious. We wonder why it was felt necessary to issue the directive or in fact the orders by an anti-terrorism court in Lahore which said that media attention could scandalize the affair and make it more difficult to convict the offenders, one of whom is to appear before an identification parade before long. The fact is that – with all its flaws and issues – the media has so far behaved responsibly and done very little to scandalize the matter. It has continued to withhold the name of the victim, and has tried to report the case as fairly as possible.

What is more disturbing is the court order which uses the word 'disgrace' in a way that somehow tells you everything about how we view sexual assault and all kinds of sex crimes. The fact is that the real disgrace lies with a society which first allows such crimes to be committed and then covers them up and continues to permit senior police officers to make comments about the right of citizens to be on the road at any particular time or any particular day. The issue here is also one of freedom and the right of the media and the people to know what is happening in a matter which concerns their safety and wellbeing. Such gag orders only serve to make women feel even less safe. Are they to think that even talking about such a high-profile case is somehow contentious? Will the people now have no opportunity to understand what is going on and how the case is proceeding? What is most important is that the courts focus on apprehending the real culprits in the case and bringing them to justice rather than issuing orders which make it seem like the whole issue is somehow taboo and not to be talked about. What we need instead is to highlight it so that other similar incidents can be prevented.

Rape is a crime of power, not lust. The rape survivor or victim is not the one who needs to have the badge of dishonour or shame attached to them. These are the messages we need to see highlighted on the media and spoken through our justice system. The media must attempt to do what it can to make its voice heard. As it is, cases of gang-rape continue to be reported on a daily basis. It is time Pemra understood the need to bring these matters into the public light so that the people know that the offenders will indeed be apprehended and justice done. If this is not shown to people and there is no clarity over what can be covered and what must be hidden from people, it will be more and more difficult to deliver justice in the country particularly to women who are frequently turned into culprits in cases where they are obviously victims and need help from the media to make sure their voices can be heard over all the din that surrounds such matters.