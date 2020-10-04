This refers to the letter ‘Follow SOPs’ (Oct 2) by Balach Wahid. It is indeed shocking to see that a majority of the people are not following SOPs. At some healthcare institutions, even doctors are not wearing masks. The people already know how dangerous the virus could be. They also know that our country doesn’t have well-equipped healthcare system. Still, they are not taking the virus seriously and are not ready to listen to the government.

The authorities should carry out door-to-door awareness campaigns to create awareness among the people and to encourage them to follow SOPs.

Muneeb Maqsood

Singanisar

*****

The Sindh government has imposed a mini smart lockdown in various areas of Karachi. It is the only way to tackle the recent surge in Covid-19 cases. The people should now realise the dangerous consequences of their carelessness.

Many people are not following SOPs because they don’t believe in the virus. The authorities should pay attention to this issue. They should educate the people and debunk all conspiracy theories we can see on social media.

Ibtihaj Saleem

Karachi

*****

A few days ago, I visited a public hospital in Kech. I was shocked to see that no one was following SOPs. The hospital’s security guard was allowing visitors to enter without masks. The waiting area was also crowded. The coronavirus is a deadly virus. Thousands of people have died in our country, but the people are not taking it seriously.

The healthcare authorities in Turbat should pay attention to this issue and take steps before the situation gets out of control.

Faranaz Saeed Ahmed

Turbat