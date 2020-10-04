close
Sun Oct 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2020

Gold rates fall Rs200/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2020

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased Rs200/tola on Saturday.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market dropped to Rs111,800/tola.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price lowered Rs172 to Rs95,850.

In the international market, gold rates dropped $10 to $1,900/ounce.

Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs6,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,200/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,028.80.

Latest News

More From Business