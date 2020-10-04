FBR upgrades online system to clear stuck tax refunds

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday announced upgrade of its fully automated sales tax electronic refund system (Faster) introduced last year to clear refunds stuck at the pre-processing stage.

The FBR said it upgraded its Faster system to Faster Plus for expeditious and transparent issuance of refunds to exporters. The system will allow refunds to thousands of claimants whose refunds are stuck due to any reason.

Due to Faster plus system, sales tax refund claims of exporters, which are stuck at pre-processing stage in the Faster system due to any reason including erroneous filing, stand rolled back to claimants to provide an opportunity to exporters to review and resubmit their claims after removing shortcomings, the FBR said in a statement.

In the aftermath of the rollback of zero-rating, Faster was introduced with effect from July 2019 for processing of refund claims of ex-zero rated exporters at a fast pace of 72 hours. Since the system was newly made, many system glitches marred proper working of the system. Refund claimants faced problems like many of the cases stuck at pre-processing stage, missing amount of refunds, no intimation about the status of refund and delays in processing and sanctioning of refunds. The FBR said refund claims can now not be stuck at the pre-processing stage. A new dashboard has been activated at the e-portal to view the stage-wise update regarding refund claims without contacting any officials of FBR or Pakistan Revenue Automation (Pvt) Ltd.

The FBR said if any refund claimant files refund claim with errors, the system now guides it in easy non-technical language. Parameters have been updated to categorise ex-zero-rated sectors so that refunds claims are properly channeled through Faster module.

A mobile app has been launched to enable a sales tax refund claimant to view the status of refund claim at each stage of processing.