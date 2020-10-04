Sindh farmers demand sugarcane support price at Rs300/40kg

HYDERABAD: Sugarcane growers from Sindh have demanded the provincial government to fix the price of the commodity at Rs300/40 kilogram this year, and to start the new crushing season from November 1, 2020.

Meeran Muhammad Shah, president of the Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA), on Saturday advised the government to follow the Sindh Sugarcane Ordinance and assure that the sugar mills start crushing season from November 1, 2020.

“The timely start of the sugarcane crushing season would not only be beneficial, but would also ensure timely cultivation of wheat crop,” Shah said at a news conference.

“The country is facing wheat crisis. Thus there is a need to vacate sugarcane land timely for the next immediate wheat crop.”

Shah said sugarcane cultivation cost has increased so the rate of the product should be increased to Rs300/maund.

Several sugar mills have yet to pay arrears to growers since long. The authorities should check such negligence and assure payment of arrears before the start of the new crushing season and take action against defaulted sugar mills.

He said the destruction caused by the recent rains and floods and Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD) breaches in lower parts of Sindh, where 20 percent of the agriculture land is still being inundated by the flood water, causing destruction of valuable crops, such as cotton, chilli, sugarcane and variety of vegetables.

He criticised the apathetic approach of the provincial government, which released 12,000 cusecs water in the artificial drain (LBOD) against its natural capacity of 6,000 cusecs. "This has caused breaches to the drain from six points and caused losses to standing crops on 400,000 acres in Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sanghar and Nawabshah districts."

Shah urged the government to initiate probe in the LBOD project and identify the corruption involved in the foreign-funded project designing, which has caused loss to the agriculture economy, as well as displacement of the communities.

He also demanded the government to declare the entire Sindh province a natural calamity-hit area due to rains and flood and announce debt forgiveness for farmers so they may recover losses.

"In these circumstances, the growers cannot pay agriculture and irrigation taxes and would be unable to cultivate the next immediate crops," he said.

The SCA president also highlighted the poor germination of seeds, which is causing huge losses to the farmers, and urged the government to ensure good quality of seeds supply to farmers.

"If this is not checked, the farmers would not get 10 maund per acre product this year."

Besides, the government should also announce Rs5,000/maund cotton price so the growers may recover losses, he said, and also demanded Rs1,800/maund support price for the rice crop.