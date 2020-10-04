Steps to protect cyberspace urged

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has called for steps to secure cyberspace of Pakistan, a statement said on Saturday.

The Prevention of Electronic Crime Act, (PECA) 2016 does not include so many important aspects of cybercrimes being committed in the country, it added.

FPCCI Vice President Sheikh Sultan Rehman, at an interactive webinar on “Cyber Security” emphasised on the strong and timely implementation of PECA 2016, which can reduce the already increasing rate of cybercrimes in the country.

Director at Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom Bilal Abbasi said that the ministry was working on the draft Personal Data Protection Bill, which will be an authentic framework of cyber security in the country. He also endorsed the establishment of FPCCI-CERT.

Rehman offered collaboration with FIA and the Ministry of IT to conduct workshops and seminars to spread awareness among the business community regarding the importance of strong cyber and information security.