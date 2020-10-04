Carpet exporters seek dedicated freight flights

LAHORE: Exporters of carpets on Saturday urged the government to provide them with dedicated freight flights to overcome existing hurdles in shipments.

Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association said the biggest issue the carpet industry is facing right now is shipment. Bookings are cancelled and airlines are also not available for freight.

The government should provide dedicated freight flights, the association’s members said during a meeting with Tariq Misbah, president of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

The delegation said carpet is the only major commodity in handicrafts that are exported from Pakistan.

Other products should also be facilitated and marketed to increase the handicrafts exports.

Exports of carpets, rugs and mats fetched $54.1 million of exports revenue during the last fiscal year, down 19 percent year-over-year, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. The group constituted a small part of Pakistan’s annual exports of $21.4 billion.

Since March, lockdown associated with coronavirus virtually paused domestic and foreign trades with port activities completely stopped. However, the situation has been coming back to normal since the government lifted lockdown in August.

The meeting was told that Pakistan’s biggest competitor is India.

“We should research and make a report on Indian policies and facilities being provided to carpet exporters,” said a businessman.

The government should be asked to provide manufacturers with same facilities to counter Indian influence and exports and increase exports share in international market.

They said the Indian government is providing the carpet exporters subsidy on shipments. When they participate in international exhibitions they also get subsidy on returning freights.

Businessmen urged the government to spend export development funds to encourage exports from leather and carpet sector mainly comprising of small and medium enterprises.

Carpet and leather sectors can become major export products with the government facilitation, Misbah said. He said the government should provide attractive environment especially to the export-oriented industries. Special attention must be given to the sectors earning much-needed foreign exchange.

The cost of doing business, he said, should be reduced along with the ease of doing business. He appreciated the central bank’s policy to provide low interest loans on machinery imports and upgrade of factories.

LCCI president s aid international exhibitions provide a big opportunity to increase exports. Pakistan should start exploring international markets by conducting exhibitions for export products. The LCCI president said the export development fund should be spent to increase exports.

LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed said the carpet industry has manufacturing capacity and potential of exports and it can also increase its capacity and share in international carpet export.