WB official meets minister

ISLAMABAD: World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine on Saturday discussed priority areas of engagement to strengthen the bank’s portfolio in Pakistan with federal minister Khusro Bakhtyar in his office at the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

The minister thanked and appreciated the World Bank for extending $200 million each package to help Pakistan take effective and timely action to respond to the pandemic, and mitigate the adverse impact of locust attack on the food basket of the country.

Bakhtyar apprised the visiting dignitary of the approval of economic reforms proposed by the World Bank and Asian Development Bank and the execution of the development projects.

He also shared the prime minister’s directive to expedite the economic reforms in coordination with the global donors.

The process would enable the government complete three DPCs with WB (SHIFT, RISE and PACE) in due course of time, he added.

Bakhtyar urged the World Bank country director to expand the priority areas of cooperation with Pakistan in the field of energy, tourism, low-cost housing scheme and availability of COVID vaccine.

Benhassine thanked the minister for WB portfolio review exercise. He also appreciated the government’s resolve to expedite the implementation of WB-funded projects.

He assured that the World Bank would consider his (minister’s) recommendations to strengthen its portfolio in Pakistan.