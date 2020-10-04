Cotton arrivals down 35pc

KARACHI: Cotton arrivals at the ginneries dropped 35 percent by September 30, according to the report released by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) on Saturday.

Cotton arrivals in factories were recorded at 1.907 million bales, down 34.98 percent from 2.933 million bales during the same period last year.

Of these 16,600 bales were exported, which went down 52 percent, against 34,597 bales last year. By

this time, 1.459 million bales have been sold to mills, down 35.49 percent against last year’s 2.262 million bales.

Currently, 431,350 bales are in stocks with the ginners, down 32.23 percent, compared with 636,472 bales in stocks last year.

Fortnightly flows (September 15 to 30) remained at 872,324 bales, registering a fall of 19.32 percent, against the flows of 1.081 million bales during the corresponding period last year.

Punjab recorded arrivals of 736,760 bales, down 37 percent, against arrivals of 1.165 million bales during the same period last year.

Arrivals from Sindh were down 33.77 percent to 1.170 bales against 1.767 million bales arrived in the ginning factories by the same period last year.

Despite receiving huge losses to cotton due to rains, highest arrivals of 704,554 bales were recorded from Sanghar by this time.