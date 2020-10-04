Gold rates fall Rs200/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased Rs200/tola on Saturday.
According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market dropped to Rs111,800/tola.
Similarly, 10 grams gold price lowered Rs172 to Rs95,850.
In the international market, gold rates dropped $10 to $1,900/ounce.
Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs6,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,200/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,028.80.