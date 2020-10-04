Disappointed expatriates

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) assumed power with hopes, including the influx of investment from the Pakistani diaspora, but it turned out to be the greatest disappointment now.

The hopes were genuine as the party was most popular among Pakistani expatriates living abroad. But many attempts by this government to attract Pakistani diaspora failed. If we look at India, the economic reforms were delivered with the assistance of the large Indian Diaspora living in the developed world.

It was expected that the PTI, so popular with overseas Pakistanis, would attract investment from Pakistani expatriates. Like all investors the expatriates want a stable, transparent, and long-term investment policy.

They desire prudent labour laws that equally protect the rights of the employers and the employees. They want better law and order in the country.

However, liberal economic policies in Pakistan failed to deliver because of frequent tinkering in rules by both authoritarian and democratic governments that continue to keep overseas Pakistanis at bay.

Real reforms provide a level-playing field, while bypassing the reform agenda on discretion of the ruling elite turns the economic system into rent seeking structure.

When the conditions are right the bulk of foreign direct investment in Pakistan would come first from its diaspora.

The litmus test for checking the confidence on reforms is to see how the large Pakistani diaspora having huge foreign savings reacts to Pakistani policies.

Pakistan has a large number of successful entrepreneurs operating in the European Union, United States and Canada. They have long been waiting for the opportune time to go back and invest in their homeland. However, even after the change of government they see no sense in Pakistan's economic policies.

They regret non-prudent and unstable policies have diminished our standing in the world.

Indian diaspora had similar sentiments about the policies of their government in the1990’s, but the reforms introduced by Manmohan Singh during the Narasimha Rao regime instilled confidence in them.

Today more than 50 percent of foreign investment in India comes from Mauritius where large numbers of Indian immigrants reside.

If we analyse the foreign investment coming to India from Europe and the United States this is also coming mainly from Indians that have migrated to these regions.

Pakistan is among the top 10 recipients of workers remittances, which indicate the strength of our diaspora.

However, they send petty amounts to their relatives in Pakistan. They are reluctant to establish industrial projects from their huge savings, as they have no trust in the system.

Most of them that bought real estate in Pakistan remain edgy, as land grabbers occupy their plots. They cannot contest their rights on their registered property because the system takes decades to decide the cases.

Even elites from Pakistan on their visit to developed economies increasingly experience disjunction between their sense of Pakistan’s ancient culture and glory and their realisation that our foolish economic policies had led to a situation where a few take us seriously.

Pakistani diaspora ceaselessly brought home to these elites the fact that these policies had little rationale.

Some brilliant Pakistanis have demonstrated that, if only they are given the chance and opportunity, they can work our way to the top: a possibility that the United States for instance provided them.

America is, in fact, a land made by immigrants, which welcomes immigrants more than any other country. In Pakistan, the few available opportunities are reserved for the favoured ones.

Level-playing field is the most essential ingredient for sustained investment.

There is nothing special about Pakistan that doomed it to its low growth rate, not its size, not its culture, not its geography, not its history.

The problem lay in our choice of wrong policies; if the policies are good, Pakistanis could perform at the most enviable levels, second to none.

Neighbouring India and Bangladesh are good examples in this regard. They have almost the same culture though we are better placed geographically.

The Japanese car plant established in Lahore was meant to export its vehicles to Central Asian States, India, and the Middle East because Pakistan is the gateway to all these economies.

When our policies created hurdles the plant was limited to local supplies and a bigger plant was established in India for looking after the same markets.