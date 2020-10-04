Rupee likely to stay firm

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to continue its upward trend in the coming week due to inflows from remittances and multilateral sources, with strong fundamentals propping up the currency, traders said.

“We see a stronger rupee, as remittances are going up, the dollar demand from the routine buyers is also flat. Exporters are selling dollars in anticipation of further appreciation by the local currency. All these factors will give the rupee support,” a trader said.

Dealers are of the consensus that the current momentum will strengthen the rupee for a few more days before returning to the 165 to 167 range, where all stakeholders seem to be content.

The rupee gained Rs1.28 to close at 164.51 against the dollar in the interbank market. This level was last seen in early June.

Analysts tried to figure out the reason behind the appreciation in the rupee value. Apparently, there was a rumour that Pakistan received $1.5 billion through the Roshan Pakistan Scheme, which stunned the market. This, in turn, resulted in exporters thronging counters to sell dollars.

The huge demand, in a thinly traded market, made the rupee gain handsomely. Unfortunately, this news proved to be false, as neither the foreign exchange reserves nor the Special Convertible Rupee Account (SCRA) flows show any material variance.

Analysts said there are strong multilateral inflows, which go in favour of the rupee. Similarly, remittances, current account and foreign exchange reserves are going strong and the likelihood of portfolio investment further exiting the country is low.

“International oil is projected to remain subdued, which will give Pakistan more breathing space, as well as the potential inflow of US$1billion from the sale of telecom spectrum licence,” an analyst at Tresmark Research said.

Significantly, Pakistan's real effective exchange rate for June is at 93 (undervalued - but analysts say it is outdated with the current uptick in inflation during the last three months).

“On the other hand, Pakistan’s fundamentals (and their inherent problems) remain intact and sustainability of flows is a big question. The issues of IMF resuming its program and FATF clean bill still remain significant obstacles,” it added.

Analysts also point at the willingness of the regulator to let the rupee trade beyond its acceptable range. Traders, citing these reasons, are not convinced at the temporary rupee run and express the likelihood of the rupee returning to its equilibrium levels, the moment when there is a large outflow in the market.

A dealer said sources of inflows are remittances, enthusiastic response and investment in Roshan Digital Account, and Naya Pakistan Certificates from non-resident Pakistanis, adding that an approval of $300 million from ADB [Asian Development Bank] and good export receipts also helped the currency appreciate against the greenback in the outgoing week.