Sudan govt, rebel groups ink peace deal

JUBA: Sudan’s government and rebel groups on Saturday inked a landmark peace deal aimed at ending decades of war in which hundreds of thousands died. “Today we have reached a peace agreement. We are happy. We have finished the mission,” Tut Gatluak, head of the South Sudanese mediating team said shortly before the signing took place. Sudanese commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo signed on behalf of Khartoum.