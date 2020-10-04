Salvini migrant case delayed, judge summons Italy PM

CATANIA: An Italian judge reviewing charges against far-right leader Matteo Salvini that he illegally detained migrants at sea delayed the hearing until November 20 so he could hear from senior members of the government, including Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Salvini made no comment as he went into the closed door hearing at the Catania court house which was held to determine whether he should face trial on charges that he abused his powers as then-interior minister to block 116 migrants from disembarking from the Italian Gregoretti coastguard boat last year, under his so-called “closed ports” policy. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years.

If the opposition leader and head of the anti-immigrant League party is convicted for more than two years, he could well also be barred from holding public office for six years, preventing him from running for prime minister at the next election in 2023. Salvini’s defence counsel as well as the prosecutor called for the case to be dismissed.

But Judge Nunzio Sarpietro decided instead to hear from current Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, along with Prime Minister Conte, before making such a decision. Salvini, who had some sharp words on the hearing earlier in the week, appeared satisfied with the outcome.

”It is not a political process. I found the judge to be a free person,” he said, after having previously berated the local authorities for pursuing him while not doing anything about the mafia and serious crime. “The Italian justice system is a system which works,” he said Saturday. Analysts say the legal trouble is unlikely to hurt Salvini’s popularity, but could in fact work in his favour.