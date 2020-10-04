Two Islamabad colleges closed after staff hit by virus

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Authorities on Saturday sealed two colleges in the federal capital after some staffers tested positive for the coronavirus as the country recorded more than 500 new infections, while daily deaths dropped back in single digit again.

The colleges have been closed for a week on the instructions of the District Health Officer (DHO) and will reopen on October 12, subject to clearance from DHO office.

According to an official of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), all the heads of institutions have been advised to keep adopting measures and strictly follow the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) without any compromise. He added that medical teams were testing the entire staff of the colleges again.

The move came as Pakistan’s active cases rose to 8,884 as 553 more people tested positive, according to the National command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) daily situation update. Eight patients died in hospitals on Friday, raising the death toll to 6,507. Of the eight deaths, five died in Sindh and one each in Punjab, Islamabad and Azad Kashmir.

Of the 1,912 ventilators allocated for Covid-19 patients, 104 were occupied. Some 35,071 tests were conducted across the country — 12,990 in Sindh, 12,765 in Punjab, 3,946 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,550 in Islamabad, 974 in Balochistan, 378 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and 468 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Some 717 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Since the outbreak began, a total of 313,984 cases were detected, while 298,593 people have recovered from the disease.