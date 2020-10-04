Tactic of declaring opponents traitors always fails: PML-N

By News Desk

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said the narrative of terming political opponents traitors “has always failed” after cabinet members termed party supremo Nawaz Sharif’s speeches as anti-state.

Referring to the government’s alleged characterisation of Nawaz Sharif’s speeches as anti-state, Aurangzeb said: “The narrative of declaring political opponents traitors has always failed. Who was the traitor when the Indian prime minister was called repeatedly and begged to attend calls?”

She said people “who have dual nationalities” are calling Nawaz Sharif a traitor, the man “who made Pakistan a nuclear power and never compromised on integrity of the country”.

The PML-N leader said ahead of Indian general elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said if Narendra Modi won, the Kashmir issue would be resolved. She said the government has destroyed the country’s economy and claimed that the ruling party came into power by stealing votes of masses. She also said Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif was in jail for standing with and supporting the narrative of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. “Today, the development of the people of Punjab — not Shahbaz Sharif — is in jeopardy,” Aurangzeb said at a press conference on Saturday.

She lamented that Shahbaz was in jail but “an incompetent [leader]” was in rule. “The man who supplied 5500MW power to Punjab is in jail today and the fraudster of 350 dams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is [still ruling] over the people”.