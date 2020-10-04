Cabinet members tear into Sharif’s speeches

By News Desk

LAHORE: Members of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet have hit back at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif after the deposed premier delivered from London a series of scathing speeches which the government has characterised as being against state institutions.

One after another, government ministers and aides — from Sheikh Rashid to Shahbaz Gill—took aim at Sharif with statements of their own on Saturday. The railways minister at a press conference claimed that the PML-N leadership was afraid of an expected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) majority in the upcoming Senate elections.

He said Sharif did not trust any other leader of his party so he wanted to keep the party leadership in his own hands or within his own family, claiming that “he would never give leadership to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi or Khawaja Asif”.

Rashid also said that Maryam Nawaz, “being a woman is enjoying some facilities”, but those “concessions” would eventually end. He called on Maryam to tell the people about the “true reason behind the arrest of her uncle Shahbaz Sharif and cancellation of his bail”.

He also asked Maryam why her father did not go to hospital in London and what were the names of those employees who allegedly made transactions worth Rs9 billion to her uncle’s account. “Isn’t it ridiculous that Nawaz Sharif was working in the UAE while he was prime minister of Pakistan?” the minister asked.

He added no one would talk about any movement if Prime Minister Imran Khan accepted “34 amendments in NAB laws”.

Furthermore, Rashid said “this is the same army which had called Nawaz Sharif from Dorchester Hotel and made him minister of Excise and Taxation at that time but now he (Nawaz) is giving statements against the same army”.

The minister said the person who “spoke against that army which fought against terrorism, locusts, coronavirus, floods, polio, and for Neelum-Jhelum, ML-1 and CPEC projects, would not be spared”. “These looters will have to answer about the looted money before the courts,” Rashid added.

Separately, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said Nawaz did not pose any threat to the government through his virtual speeches to the party leadership from London. “However, Nawaz Sharif has become more of a security threat as his diatribe against the national institutions may have consequences for security of the country,” he said in a press conference at PID Regional Office, here on Saturday.

The aide claimed Sharif targeted national institutions with mala fide intentions and compromised sensitive information during the past week, adding that he should appear before the courts for his corruption. “I am not calling Nawaz a traitor, but he is a greedy businessman, who always becomes a RAW [Indian secret agency Research and Analysis Wing] agent for monetary gains,” Gill alleged.

He also alleged that Nawaz held a clandestine meeting with Narendra Modi in Kathmandu, adding that he would have to be answerable for his meetings with Indians. Warning Nawaz against anti-Pakistan rhetoric from London, Gill said the government was well aware of Nawaz’s “meetings inside embassy of a country in London”.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz asked Sharif to tell the country how he “made his assets and how he sent money abroad”. In a tweet, Faraz said Sharif was “changing his ideology like weather”. When Sharif was out of power, he became a revolutionary and when he was in power he became a dictator, he added. He said Sharif “should not take revenge from Pakistan just because he was deprived of power”.