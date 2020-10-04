Youth set on fire over Rs2,000 dispute

FAISALABAD: A motor mechanic of Warispura was set on fire by an accused over an issue of Rs 2,000.

Haseeb Ahmad and Luqman Jabbar were friends and Luqman borrowed Rs 2,000 from Haseeb and when he could not return the amount Haseeb tortured him and sprinkled petrol on him and set him to fire.

Luqman received critical burns and was shifted to Allied Hospital in a critical condition.

State land retrieved from squatters: The district administration retrieved state land from squatters on Saturday.

The district administration retrieved 2 kanal and 11 marla government land on Satiana Road, Gaitanwala Chowk. The squatters had established parking lot and erected structures on the land.

Commissioner Ishrat Ali, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Raja Rifat Mukhtar and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited the spot and supervised the operation against encroachments.

DG PHA Asma Ijaz Cheema, Assistant Commissioners City and Sadar Syed Ayub Bukhari, Umar Maqbool and Revenue Department officials were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, the commissioner said the anti-encroachment operation is being carried out against squatters indiscriminately. He said no one would be allowed to occupy government land.

NEWLY ELECTED FWCCI ASSUME DUTIES: Newly elected office-bearers of the Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) assumed their duties on Saturday.

Addressing the first Executive Committee meeting, FWCCI president Tehmina Pasha said women are facing multiple problems and we have to play pro-active role to bring this majority segment of population into the mainstream of the national economy.

She said it is her foremost duty to further enhance the share of women at least according to their population. “This will result in enhancing their share and role in economic activities at regional and national level” she said and added that FWCCI is still in its nestling stage and hence structural steps should be taken to improve its performance.

She said that she is fully determined to get finances from the Export Development Fund to set up an innovative Display Centre to showcase women made products in order to enhance their market access. She also stressed the need to introduce Made in Pakistan bands. Tehmina said female graduates, a business incubation center would also be established by FWCCI and in this context; collaboration with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, SMEDA and other institutions would be sought.

She said women trade delegations would be sent to foreign countries to get maximum export orders. She said as women entrepreneurs need guidance, therefore, awareness seminars and training workshops would also be organised in collaboration with research related institutions. She maintained a Trade Desk would also be established very soon at FWCCI in collaboration with the Board of Investment and Trade and Punjab Government.

Shahida Aftab, Senior Vice President and Rubina Shafiq, Vice President were also present on the occasion.

DC ORDERS FOOLPROOF SECURITY FOR CHEHLUM: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Saturday ordered all relevant departments to cooperate police in arranging foolproof security during the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

Presiding over a meeting to coordinate the arrangements for the security of the Chehlum, the DC said all necessary arrangements should be completed in this regard.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mudassar Nawaz, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari were present.

Officers of Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, Parking Company, Faisalabad Waste Management Company and other departments concerned also attended the meeting.

He ordered removal of all encroachments from the procession routes and said the procession routes should be cleaned, roads patched, lighting should be arranged.

The DC said special measures should be taken for medical emergency services in all government hospitals while Rescue 1122 should be stationed near Chehlum processions and majalis.

He asked the assistant commissioners to make similar arrangements at tehsil level and liaise closely with the members of peace committees.

GOVT LAND RETRIEVED: Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool Saturday launched an operation against squatters and retrieved 260 marlas of commercial government land at Chak 215/RB, Jaranwala Road, from squatters.

The squatters had established a marble factory with the alleged support of former MPA, Shaukat Lambardar.