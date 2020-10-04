LAHORE: DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said the police facilitation centres issued 2,070 medico-legal certificates in the month of September. He said that 293 MLCs were issued by Jinnah Hospital Khidmat Counter, 258 by Services Hospital, 105 by Mayo Hospital, 421 by General Hospital, 62 by Ganga Ram Hospital, 253 by Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital, 251 by Mian Munshi Hospital, 47 by Nawaz Sharif Hospital Yakki Gate, 124 by RHC Awan Dhaiwala, 95 by Manga Mandi, 70 by Barki, 48 by Raiwind and 43 MLCs were issued by RHC Chung counter during the month of September.