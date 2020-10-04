close
Sun Oct 04, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2020

Cop injured while resisting mugging bid

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2020

LAHORE: Police inspector was shot and wounded for putting up resistance during a robbery bid on Hawkesbay Road on Saturday. According to the Site B Section police, 57-year-old Idrees, son of Allah Bukhsh, who is a reader to the DIGP Traffic, was taken to the Civil Hospital where his condition was stated to be out of danger. SHO Zawar Hussain said the cop got injured when two suspects riding on a motorcycle intercepted his car and attempted to loot him. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

