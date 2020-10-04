close
Sun Oct 04, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2020

Anti-encroachment operation launched

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2020

MULTAN: Metropolitan Corporation team Saturday launched an anti-encroachment operation on Old Shujaabad Road and demolished concrete structures. The MC team seized three trucks of goods and also faced resistance from squatters. The Commissioner ordered cases against those who interfered in the anti-encroachment operation.

