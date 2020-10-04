Anti-encroachment operation launched

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Metropolitan Corporation team Saturday launched an anti-encroachment operation on Old Shujaabad Road and demolished concrete structures. The MC team seized three trucks of goods and also faced resistance from squatters. The Commissioner ordered cases against those who interfered in the anti-encroachment operation.