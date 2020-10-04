Buddha statues discovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Centuries-old statues of Buddha were discovered at Kotla Ludhyan in Paharpur tehsil here on Saturday.

It was learnt that a schoolteacher, Mohammad Asif, was supervising students during a tree plantation drive near the building of the Government Primary School when the statues were unearthed while digging the ground to plant saplings. The saplings were being planted at the state land. The teacher informed Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Umair, who ordered Assistant Deputy Commissioner Rao Mohammad Hashim to reach the spot and get hold of the artifacts. Coins dating back to 1840 and 1912 were also recovered during the digging. The district administration cordoned off the area to protect the artifacts.