School closed as six staffers test corona positive

TIMERGARA: Lower Dir district administration on Saturday closed the Govt Higher Secondary School Manial in Maidan area after six staffers tested positive for Covid-19 in the school. According to a notification issued by the office of the deputy commissioner, Lower, three teachers and as many Class-IV employees of the school had tested positive for Covid-19, after which the institution was closed for five days. A decision regarding the reopening of the school would be made after five days, the notification said.