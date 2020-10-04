KP police may undergo major reshuffle

PESHAWAR: A large number of junior officers working in capital city police and other areas are likely to be transferred to other regions under the new policy in the coming week.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police authorities have ordered the transfer of all those officers who have been serving in one range or district for over three years. An official said that a letter from the Central Police Office in Peshawar to the capital city police authorities on September 29 directed that there must be rotation of upper subordinates, inspectors, sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors and acting deputy superintendents of police.

The letter had stated that in the first phase all those who have been in one district for over three years may be transferred to other districts on the basis of choice or requisition within three days.

The letter directed that the decision may be implemented in letter and spirit and the CPO must be informed within three days. The decision has created unrest among the upper subordinates who have been making all-out efforts to remain posted in the capital city. Majority prefer posting in the provincial capital for more opportunities related to jobs as well as better facilities for their families.

An official said that the transfer of a large number of officers at once may affect the performance of the force for some time as officers coming from other ranges will take time to develop an understanding of policing in Peshawar and other ranges.