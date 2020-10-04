Teacher shot dead

KARAK: A schoolteacher was gunned down in the Paloski area of Takht-i-Nusrati tehsil, police said. Fazal Rabi was going to the Govt High School, Paloski Banda, in the morning when unidentified persons opened fire on him. He sustained bullet wounds and succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital. The police registered an FIR on the complaint of relatives of the slain teacher.