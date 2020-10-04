close
Sun Oct 04, 2020
October 4, 2020

Teacher shot dead

Peshawar

October 4, 2020

KARAK: A schoolteacher was gunned down in the Paloski area of Takht-i-Nusrati tehsil, police said. Fazal Rabi was going to the Govt High School, Paloski Banda, in the morning when unidentified persons opened fire on him. He sustained bullet wounds and succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital. The police registered an FIR on the complaint of relatives of the slain teacher.

