Govt employees announce to participate in sit-in on 6th

TIMERGARA: All Government Employees Grand Alliance, Lower Dir chapter, on Saturday announced its full participation in the proposed protest sit-in to be held at Islamabad on October 6.

The announcement was made at a meeting of the alliance, chaired its action committee chairman Aftab Alam in Timergara. The meeting was addressed by Aftab Alam, All Pakistan Clerks Association president Muhammad Salim, All Teachers Association provincial president Syed Muhammad Shah, general secretary School Officers Association Gul Rehman, Tanzeem-e-Asateza Lower Dir president Muhibullah, and All Village Council Secretary Association (ASVCA) Salahuddin Khan. The speakers criticised the government for not heeding the demands of government employees. They said that all government employees were set to stage a protest sit-in at Islamabad on October 6 in which hundreds of workers from different departments in Dir would ensure their participation.