Lockdown months: Parents stage protest to seek relief in fees

MANSEHRA: The parents on Saturday staged a protest to demand relaxation in the fees being charged by educational institutions for months of the lockdown when schools remained shut.

“The private educational institutions have been demanding the combined six-month fee from the students and those who don’t pay this huge money are being expelled from the schools and colleges,” one Waseem Hassan Swati told the participants of the rally held outside the Masehra Press Club here. The protesters, who were holding banners and placards, raised slogans in support of their demand. “If the apex court doesn’t allow schools and colleges to receive the fee even for the one-month holiday, how these private educational institutions can receive such huge money from parents,” said Swati. Another speaker, Shabbir Hussain, said the chief justice of Pakistan should take notice of the situation where the people were still reeling because of the bad effects of the Covid-19 but educational intuitions were expelling their children out of the schools.

“We would also take this issue with the commissioner Hazara next week seeking his support for an immediate action against the schools and colleges which are in breach of the government policy and demanding the six-month fee without imparting the education to students,” said Hussain.